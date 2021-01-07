‘A sad day’: NBA reacts to Capitol protest, Blake decision

MIAMI (AP) — The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat knelt for the national anthem Wednesday night, saying they were playing “with a heavy heart” after a violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump was able to storm the U.S. Capitol and a Wisconsin prosecutor’s decision this week to not charge a police officer who shot a Black man last year. Wednesday’s scene from the Capitol, where a mob delayed Congress from certifying the results of November’s election and paving the way for President-elect Joe Biden to be sworn in later this month, was widely discussed around the NBA before games began. The Bucks and Pistons knelt and intentionally took turnovers after their game began.