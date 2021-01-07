A year on, questions haunt Iran’s downing of Ukrainian plane

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — More questions than answers remain about the disaster that killed 176 people on board a Ukrainian jetliner, a year after Iran’s military mistakenly downed the plane with surface-to-air missiles. Officials in Canada, which was home to many of the passengers on the doomed plane, and other affected countries have raised concerns about the lack of transparency and accountability in Iran’s investigation of its own military. Grieving families allege harassment by Iranian authorities, even from thousands of miles away. The deadly crash ignited an outburst of unrest across Iran, deepened public mistrust in the government and further damaged Iran’s relations with the West.