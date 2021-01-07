Assembly passes resolution denouncing political violence

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin state Assembly passed a resolution Thursday by a voice vote condemning political violence a day after a mob occupied the U.S. Capitol.

The message, which carries no legal weight but does express the preference of a majority of the Assembly, makes reference to violence "during political demonstrations and protests" over the past year.

The resolution was introduced and passed the day after a mob brandishing "Trump 2020" flags attacked police and forced their way into the U.S. Capitol building.

"Resolved by the assembly, That political violence in any form has no place in the American system of government and should never be tolerated," the resolution concludes.