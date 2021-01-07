Badgers survive Indiana in double overtime

MADISON (WKOW) -- The No. 8-ranked Wisconsin Badgers had to work overtime, double-overtime in fact, to beat Indiana 80-73.

D'Mitrik Trice hit clutch shots in the closing seconds of regulation and overtime for the Badgers. He led the way with 21 points. Tyler Wahl hit two big three-pointers in double-overtime to give Wisconsin some breathing room. He scored 12. Nate Reuvers added 14 points.

Wisconsin improves to 10-2 overall (4-1 in Big Ten). Indiana falls to 7-5 overall (2-3 in Big Ten).