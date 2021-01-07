Connecting health care workers with providers slows vaccination process

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some health care workers in Madison are now starting to get their second doses of the coronavirus vaccine, even while others are still waiting on their first.

In the past three weeks, SSM Health has vaccinated more than 7,000 of its frontline workers.

Regional VP of Pharmacy Mo Kharbat says they've kept up a good pace of 500-600 vaccines a day, so now they've started helping workers at about 40 organizations outside of SSM who fall under the 1A category, the first phase of vaccine distribution.

"We're trying to vaccinate 1A health care workers in the community as fast as we can to make sure that we get to 1B, we get to a point where we begin vaccinating members of the public," Kharbat told 27 News.

SSM expects to vaccinate about 1,000 workers from doctor or dentist offices, EMS departments and other health care workers who are not affiliated with a vaccine provider.

State health officials said this week vaccinations slowed over the holidays, but need to continue ramping up at the more than 1,000 vaccine providers in Wisconsin, like SSM.

"Not everyone in that 1A category is directly associated, or has a direct link to a health care system or a larger entity that is doing more widespread vaccination, and so we are working to build, with our local public health partners and others, a version of a mobile vaccination opportunity," said DHS Secretary Designee Andrea Palm at a news conference Tuesday.

That mobile vaccination program could launch later this month.

Meanwhile, vaccination providers like SSM are working to connect with the smaller health care offices that still need the vaccine. Kharbat says making those connections has partially been what's slowed down vaccine distribution recently.

"Early on, it was easier when you vaccinate health care workers at larger health systems because we know where they are. But when you get to smaller independent practices there are so many of them out there in the community and across the state," Kharbat said.

SSM Health is also in the process of adding new vaccine sites, to make it easier for those who need the vaccine to get it.