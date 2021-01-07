Convalescent plasma donations desperately needed in fight against COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) -- There is a critical shortage of convalescent plasma in the Midwest, an important treatment in the fight against COVID-19.

Convalescent plasma is from the blood of people who have recovered from the virus, which has been authorized to treat people who are currently in the hospital fighting it.

Health care workers say donating it is a way you can help patients get out of the hospital and home to their families.

"When you use high concentration convalescent plasma early in disease, so within those first 48 hours of a person being admitted to the hospital, that you have a very good chance of being able to keep that patient, out of the ICU, off of the ventilator," said Dr. William Hartman, director of UW Health's convalescent plasma program.

To donate plasma, you can register on the Red Cross website.