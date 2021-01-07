Dense freezing fog leads to low visibility and frosty scenery

MADISON (WKOW) - There is another dense advisory for southern Wisconsin until 10 am.

Expect only a few blocks of visibility at times, so keep the headlights on so other drivers can see you.



As the water molecules in the fog freeze on cold surfaces, there could be a couple slick spots on untreated pavement.



This will also keep our "winter wonderland" look around with the scenery caked in rime ice.

Background photo: Maureen - Blanchardville

Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies as the fog lifts through the morning. Temps stay slightly above average in the low 30s this afternoon.



Overnight, temps in the low 20s and a few more areas of freezing fog are expected, though it may not be as dense.



Friday, mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies with temps in the upper 20s.



Mostly cloudy skies stick around Saturday with temps in the mid to upper 20s.



Mid 20s on Sunday with mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies.



Next early to mid week, we will likely see more of a sun-cloud mix with temps in the upper 20s to low 30s.