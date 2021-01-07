Discussions swirl on Trump’s removal after chaos at Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers in both parties and members of President Donald Trump’s own administration have engaged in discussions on removing Trump from power following the insurrection in the Capitol by his supporters. The lawmakers and officials are discussing the efforts even though Trump has less than two weeks in office. The talks began Wednesday afternoon as Trump first refused to forcefully condemn the violence and then excused the assault on the Capitol. Senior Trump administration officials began the discussions about the need to invoke Section 4 of the 25th Amendment. The amendment allow for the forceful removal of Trump from power by his own Cabinet.