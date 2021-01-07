Facebook, Instagram suspend president’s accounts ‘indefinitely’

MENLO PARK, Cal. (WKOW) -- Facebook and Instagram have extended the president's ban on their platforms through at least the end of his term.

Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the move in a post on his Facebook page Thursday morning.

"We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great," Zuckerberg said. "Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete."

Facebook, Instagram and Twitter placed temporary suspensions on President Donald Trump's accounts Wednesday after he made multiple posts where he justified the actions of a mob that stormed and occupied the U.S. Capitol building for several hours that day.

Twitter's said its suspension would last for 12 hours but could extend if the president did not remove the posts in question.

"The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden," Zuckerberg wrote in the post justifying Facebook's action. "His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world."