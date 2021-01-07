Fire damages Town of Burke business overnight

TOWN OF BURKE (WKOW) -- A Town of Burke business is damaged after a fire early Thursday morning.

First responders were called to Simply Automotive on Dovetail Drive shortly after 1:20 a.m. for a report of a structure fire.

When they got there, the building was filled with smoke, and flames were seen coming from a window on the side of the building.

Firefighters made their way into the building and extinguished the fire, which started in a breakroom, according to Sun Prairie fire officials.

No one was inside at the time of the fire, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

Sun Prairie fire officials say their initial investigation shows the fire was caused by an overloaded electrical wire.

The owner estimates the cost of damage to the building and vehicles is about $150,000.

The building was not protected with fire sprinklers and there were no fire hydrants in the immediate area, fire officials say.

Dane County Sheriff's Deputies, along with fire departments from Sun Prairie, Waunakee, Cottage Grove, Marshall, and Madison responded to the fire.