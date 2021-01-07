Forward Madison celebrates birth of first calf for team cow

MADISON (WKOW) -- Forward Madison announced on Thursday the birth of a newborn dairy calf. It's the first born of current FMFC cow (and informal mascot) Lionela Bessi. The calf to be named later was born on Tuesday. Fans can help name baby 'Bessi'. The top name submissions will be selected for a final vote, and the fan who submits the winning entry will receive a prize pack. Click here to submit a name.

When not attending soccer matches, Forward Madison’s new calf will live year-round at Havens Petting Farm in Blue Mounds, where she will be well taken care of by employees who have devoted their lives to the love of animals.