Graham: Trump’s actions were ‘problem’ in Capitol violence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham says President Donald Trump must accept his own role in the violence that occurred at the U.S. Capitol. Graham told reporters Thursday that he didn’t regret helping Trump but that the whole matter had been a “self-inflicted wound.” Graham decried Trump’s comments at a rally on Wednesday where thousands of the president’s supporters gathered, and where he stoked displeasure at the impending Electoral College certification vote of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential victory. Graham rejected the notion that Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet should invoke the 25th Amendment as a possible way to oust Trump from office ahead of Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration.