‘It was devastating to see what happened to that poor woman:’ Wisconsin protester at U.S. Capitol reflects on activism turning to chaos

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKOW) -- A New Berlin woman who was among the thousands of protesters Wednesday in support of President Trump says inspiring activism turned into haunting disbelief after a siege on the U.S. Capitol left one demonstrator dead.

"It was very upsetting," Betsy Heinzel tells 27 News.



Heinzel traveled with family members to Washington and says the sea of support for the president involving people from all stations in life moved her. "I actually started crying," Heinzel says.

Heinzel says there was a festive air to the crowd that continued after President Trump's remarks to the throng, and as protesters began making their way to the capitol. She says there was nothing to indicate the continuing demonstration would escalate into civil disobedience and chaos.



Heinzel says that changed when she arrived at the capitol. "There was a murmur through the crowd, 'They breeched the building,' " she says. "I first didn't believe it...because that's not what we should be about."

Authorities say as protesters pushed toward the House chambers inside the capitol, a law enforcement officer fatally shot 35-year old Ashli Babbit of San Diego.

"It was just devastating to see what happened to that poor woman," Heinzel says.



"We were on such a high and we felt so good about what we had participated in as far as patriotism," Heinzel says. "It was like going from the highest high to the lowest low."



A reporter with our Minneapolis affiliate station KSTP spoke with a Wisconsin man who was part of storming the capitol. The man declined to provide his name. "We're patriots and we're to the point where we felt our voice wasn't being heard and counted on," he says. "We started talking to Capitol Police. It was not personal, just wanted voices heard. Looking back, it could have been handled differently."

"Too bad they weren't invited in, like some other people invited protesters in at other times," Heinzel says of those who stormed the capitol building. "But I don't ever believe in any kind of violence."



Heinzel says she participated in a counter demonstration at Wisconsin's state capitol in 2011 as protesters tried to stop Governor Scott Walker's elimination of most public employee rights to collectively bargain wages and benefits. She says the size of Wednesday's rally to support the president and call for more inquiry into alleged irregularities during November's presidential election dwarfed the Madison activism. Elections officials in several states and judges hearing legal challenges to the November voting say the balloting was proper.

During his remarks to the crowd, President Trump urged the march to the capitol and said demonstrators must show strength. Heinzel says she lays blame for the violent siege on those who carried out, not the president. "And I don't care if it's the President of the United States," Heinzel says of whether the president's words could have been interpreted as license for demonstrators to commit civil disobedience. "Everyone should know right from wrong."

Heinzel says some protesters discussed divorcing themselves from voting and political participation in the wake of Wednesday's chaotic and violent events. She says she considers voting sacred and will continue to cast ballots.

Heinzel is firm on whether what she witnessed and experienced in Washington shakes her faith in President Trump. "Not at all."



















