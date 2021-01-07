Madison nursing home residents get coronavirus vaccine

MADISON (WKOW) -- People living at St. Mary's Care Center in Madison started getting their Covid-19 shots.

More than 120 residents of the nursing home received an injection today.

The administrator at the center called it a life-changing event for residents and staff members.

"Truly this is, you're seeing light at the end of the tunnel, which is a very long tunnel, but there's light," said Karen Hayden.

The vaccine is also available to staff at the care center.

Administrators say more than 70 staff members have already received at least their first dose of the vaccine through SSM Health.

Some even got their second dose earlier this week.