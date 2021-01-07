Packers to welcome in season ticket holders for playoff opener

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Green Bay Packers have announced they plan to make approximately 6,000 tickets available to season ticket holders for their Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field next weekend.

The Packers plan to allow some season ticket holders to attend, in addition to invited frontline healthcare workers and first responders. Season ticket holders who opted in this summer will have a chance to purchase tickets beginning Jan. 12 after the date and time of the matchup is announced.

Seats will be arranged in pods of two, four and six tickets around the stadium. The Packers announced they expect season ticket holders to attend the game with members of their household. Prices will range from $127-177 per seat.

"Our players have enjoyed the energy provided by the limited fans we've had over the past four games. We're looking forward to welcoming our Season Ticket Holders to add to that atmosphere in the playoffs," said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy in a statement. "We've seen our COVID-19 protocols in action and are confident we can safely add additional fans."

Tailgating in the Lambeau Field parking lots will be prohibited for playoff games.