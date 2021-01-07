Publisher drops book by Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley

NEW YORK (AP) — A planned book by Sen. Josh Hawley has been canceled by its publisher in the wake of this week’s siege of the Capitol in Washington by a mob of pro-Trump supporters. The Missouri Republican is calling the decision “Orwellian” and vowed to fight it in court. Hawley is a leading backer of President Trump’s baseless claims that the election was stolen and that he prevailed over Democrat Joseph Biden. Hawley has often been cited as possible future presidential candidate and his book, scheduled to come out in June, was an intended forum for a favorite theme _ the undue power of Google, Facebook and other internet giants.