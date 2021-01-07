Rodgers feeling strong as surging Packers head into playoffs

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he feels as good as he ever has heading into the postseason as he seeks the second Super Bowl berth that has eluded him for the last decade. The 37-year-old Rodgers may never have a better chance to get back to the Super Bowl. Green Bay owns the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the conference’s lone first-round playoff bye. The Packers have won six straight games and finished the regular season 13-3 for a second straight year.