Sauk County tradition going virtual in 2021

PRAIRIE DU SAC (WKOW) -- Every January, people flock to Prairie du Sac, along the bluffs of the Wisconsin River, to enjoy watching majestic bald eagles.

This year that won't happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, people in Wisconsin can watch "Bald Eagle Watching Days" from the comfort of their own home. The event in its 35th year will be a virtual event.

“Eagle Days in 2021 will be COVID appropriate,” said Jeb Barzen, President of the Ferry Bluff Eagle Council (FBEC).

“Our planned virtual programming will feature the release of a rehabilitated bald eagle to the wild, a live raptor show and many more of your favorite events and presentations,” Barzen said. “We’ll provide experts to answer your questions and show eagle watchers how they can safely visit the area and see the birds themselves using our new self-guided tour.”

Programming is a mix of live-streamed and pre-recorded events beginning at 1 p.m. on Jan. 16 and 23 and February 6 and 20. Some highlights of each week include:

Jan. 16, 2021 – Watch a pre-recorded release of a rehabilitated bald eagle to the wild by Marge Gibson, executive director of the Raptor Education Group, Inc., followed by a live question and answer session. This week will also feature a presentation of “Eagles in Native American Culture” by Art Shegonee, a member of the Menominee and Potawatomi tribes in Wisconsin.

Jan. 23, 2021 - A live raptor show will feature Schlitz Audubon Nature Center raptors and trainers and a behind-the-scenes video of bald eagles getting bathed, fed and flight time. You can also learn insights from Barzen, a wildlife biologist, on "Wintering Ecology of Eagles in the Lower Wisconsin Riverway." And don't miss the story of Old Abe, a Civil War military mascot.

Feb. 6, 2021 – Ever wondered why bald eagles choose the Lower Wisconsin Riverway for their winter home? Learn more about this from Barzen, a wildlife biologist, along with encore presentations of material from previous weeks.

Feb. 20, 2021 –Tune in for an encore presentation of the Schlitz Audubon raptor show and a live animal show with naturalist and educator David Stokes featuring animals that live with eagles. And don't miss out on additional insights from Barzen on the eagle viewing season and recent roost count data.

