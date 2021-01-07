Sen. Baldwin calls on VP Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin is calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office. This call for removal comes after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

"President Trump incited a violent insurrection against Congress as we were working to faithfully carry out our constitutional duties to accept the vote of the American people. This attack on our democracy makes it clear he has broken his oath to support and defend the constitution, and that he is unfit to serve. I join the bipartisan calls for Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment so that the American people can have confidence that there will be a peaceful transition of power in the few remaining days of this disgraceful and dangerous presidency. If the Vice President fails to act, then Congress should take action to address President Trump’s impeachable offenses.”

-Sen. Tammy Baldwin - (D) Wisconsin

I am calling for Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office. My full statement here: pic.twitter.com/Wjufg1cWAk — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) January 7, 2021

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer made the same request to Pence earlier in the day.

The speaker said she hopes Pence would get back to legislative leaders by Thursday and that she and incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer "have made our interest in this known" to the vice president