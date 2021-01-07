Survey finds many UW-Madison students have hard time understanding First Amendment

MADISON (WKOW) -- The actions of those who stormed the U.S. Capitol participated in behavior that is not protected under the First Amendment.

Following the marches and protests we saw in Madison over the summer, UW-Madison's Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership performed a survey of students' understanding of the first amendment. The survey found many do not understand what constitutes protected speech or activity under the First Amendment.

It seems to be a pattern here where the students are opposed to certain kinds of speech and what we're seeing here is basically two things, an ability to separate the content of speech and the fact of speech itself."

Owens says one possible solution for the university is to include First Amendment discussion during freshman orientation.

Below is a pdf of the full survey.