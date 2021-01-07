Ugandan police confront Bobi Wine during online briefing

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Police in Uganda have confronted opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine during an online press conference, and he says they fired tear gas and bullets as they swarmed his car. Journalists watched Thursday evening as an officer appeared to drag Wine from the car while he pleaded that he had broken no law. “Please don’t embarrass our country,” he said. The popular singer was announcing that he is petitioning the International Criminal Court to investigate allegations of rights abuses ahead of next week’s presidential election. Wine has fired the imagination of many across Africa as he tries to unseat longtime President Yoweri Museveni.