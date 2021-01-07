VIRUS TODAY: Record US deaths come on day of Capitol attack

The U.S. registered its highest deaths yet from the coronavirus on the very day the mob attack on the Capitol laid bare some of the same, deep political divisions that have hampered the battle against the pandemic. The virus is surging in virtually every state. The same day that supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, the nation recorded nearly 3,900 deaths. Meanwhile, the number of Americans seeking unemployment aid fell slightly last week to 787,000. The historically high number shows that even with the recession in its 10th month, many businesses are still laying off workers.