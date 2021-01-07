When and how to expect your second stimulus payment

(WKOW) -- In a sweeping pandemic aid bill passed just before Christmas, Congress approved $600 stimulus payments for each eligible person.

The first of those payments started going out on December 29. You may have seen it in your account as early as then, but the funds became officially available January 4.

The payments will continue to be sent through January 15.

The IRS said, anyone eligible who isn't automatically sent the money by January 15 will have to claim it on their 2020 tax return.

Paper checks or debit cards will be sent to those who do not already have a bank account on file with the IRS. Checks also began going out at the end of December.

You can check the status of both your first and second stimulus payments by using the "Get My Payment" tool on the IRS website.

Some people may not get the money the same way as in the first round. If you were sent a preloaded debit card last year, the payment will not be added to that card. You'll either receive a new card in the mail or a paper check.

Eligibility is largely based on the following income: