Wisconsin National Guard surpasses 1 million COVID tests administered

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday that the Wisconsin National Guard administered their one millionth COVID-19 test this week.

“This milestone further exemplifies the absolutely vital role the Wisconsin National Guard has played in our state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gov. Evers. “This has been the longest activation of the Guard in state history and yet day in and day out the Guard answers the call to help their neighbors and communities. Whether through testing, working at the polls on election day, helping local governments, or assisting in our vaccine distribution program, we greatly appreciate their service and dedication to our state.”

Citizen Soldiers and Airmen from the Guard began establishing mobile COVID-19 testing sites in April 2020 at senior living facilities, correctional facilities, health clinics, and businesses upon requests from local health officials. In May the Guard began working with local communities to establish regular and long-term community-based testing sites.

National Guard forces in other states have also assisted with COVID testing, however, the Wisconsin National Guard is top in the nation for number of tests administered.

Nearly 700 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard are currently supporting the state’s response to COVID-19.