Woman shot at Capitol was Air Force veteran who backed Trump

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities have identified the woman who was fatally shot inside the U.S. Capitol as Ashli Babbitt. Family and her social media accounts say she was an Air Force veteran from San Diego and avid supporter of President Donald Trump and his efforts to stay in office. Police say she was part of a crowd that was breaking down the doors to a barricaded room where armed officers stood on the other side. The 35-year-old woman got married in 2019 and she and her husband run a pool company. Her husband says “she loved her country and she was doing what she thought was right to support her country.”