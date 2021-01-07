From ‘beautiful’ to ‘disgraceful’: World reacts to US mob

TOKYO (AP) — The teargas and bullets as angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol building has been met with global outrage and condemnation. But there’s also been a persistent strain of glee from those who have long resented what’s seen as the U.S. tendency to chastise other countries for less-than-perfect adherence to democratic ideals. Some people around the world seemed to revel in the burst of violence that marked the end of a presidency that has divided opinion abroad almost as strongly as it has in America.