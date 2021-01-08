5 nations want Iran to deliver justice on downed plane

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The countries whose citizens were killed in the crash of a Ukrainian jetliner say they want Iran “to deliver justice and make sure Iran makes full reparations to the families of the victims and affected countries.” In a joint statement Friday marking the one-year anniversary of “the tragic downing,” Ukraine, France, Canada, Britain and Sweden said they want Tehran “to provide a complete and thorough explanation of the events and decisions that led to this appalling plane crash.” At first, Iran had denied involvement but then announced that its military had mistakenly shot down the jetliner.