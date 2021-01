MADISON (WKOW) -- The top-ranked Wisconsin women's hockey team scored two goals in the third period to edge No. 4 Ohio State 2-1.

Daryl Watts and Nicole LaMantia each scored for the Badgers. Kennedy Blair stopped 28 of 29 shots.

Wisconsin improves to 4-1-0 on the season with the first home win of the season. Ohio State falls to 4-3-0.