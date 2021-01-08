Beloit’s Winterfest is on for Jan. 21-24

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The City of Beloit is keeping its tradition of Winterfest alive, safe and socially distanced.

The Parks and Recreation Division is hosting the event Jan. 21 through Jan. 24.

The division says Winterfest will look a little different this year, but there will still be fun activities for the whole family, including a citywide scavenger hunt.

The city recommends following social distancing guidelines and remaining with your own household.

A full list of Beloit Winterfest activities is available online at www.beloitrecreation.com.