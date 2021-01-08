Skip to Content

Beloit’s Winterfest is on for Jan. 21-24

Beloit Winterfest
Photo from the City of Beloit Parks and Recreation Division

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The City of Beloit is keeping its tradition of Winterfest alive, safe and socially distanced.

The Parks and Recreation Division is hosting the event Jan. 21 through Jan. 24.

The division says Winterfest will look a little different this year, but there will still be fun activities for the whole family, including a citywide scavenger hunt.

The city recommends following social distancing guidelines and remaining with your own household.

A full list of Beloit Winterfest activities is available online at www.beloitrecreation.com.

