Biggest Czech crematorium overwhelmed by pandemic deaths

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — The biggest crematorium in the Czech Republic has been overwhelmed by mounting numbers of pandemic victims. With new confirmed COVID-19 infections around record highs, the situation looks set to worsen. Authorities in the northeastern city of Ostrava have been speeding up plans to build a fourth furnace but, in the meantime, have sought help from the government’s central crisis committee for pandemic coordination. On Thursday, cars from funeral companies delivered caskets to the crematorium every few minutes, some of them with “COVID” written on them. These days, the crematorium receives more than 100 coffins daily, about double its maximum cremation capacity.