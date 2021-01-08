Burundi closes borders again as COVID-19 cases on the rise

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Burundi will close its land and water borders starting Monday and all passengers passing through the Bujumbura airport will be escorted by police, the government said Friday as COVID-19 cases surge again in parts of the African continent. This is the second time the East African nation has closed its borders to help contain the spread of the virus. Early in the pandemic, the administration of the late President Pierre Nkurunziza faced criticism for not taking the coronavirus seriously. But new President Evariste Ndayishimiye shortly after taking office in June called COVID-19 the country’s “worst enemy.”