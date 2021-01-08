Congo releases man convicted of role in Kabila assassination

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congolese authorities have released a man once sentenced to death for his role in the assassination of President Laurent Kabila nearly two decades ago. Eddy Kapend left the central prison of Makala on Friday. The development comes just days after a presidential pardon was granted to all Congolese prisoners who had been sentenced to 20 years. Eleven of Kapend’s co-defendants died in prison before the pardon was granted by President Felix Tshisekedi. Laurent Kabila’s son Joseph served as president for 18 years after his assassination.