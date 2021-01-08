Skip to Content

40 more deaths from COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 136 newly hospitalized

MADISON (WKOW) -- Forty more people were added Thursday to the total of those who have died in Wisconsin because of COVID-19, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Deaths for each day are reported by DHS HERE.

DHS also reported 136 people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Thursday afternoon, 1,077 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 51 from the day prior.

Of those, 244 are in the ICU, up 1 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. 

There have been 3,474 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 7,128 negative results.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 467,069 or 93.1 percent, are considered recovered.

Deaths, hospitalizations due to COVID-19

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

The new strain of the coronavirus causes the disease COVID-19. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. A full list of symptoms is available on the Centers for Disease Control website.

In severe cases, pneumonia can develop. Those most at risk include the elderly, people with heart or lung disease as well as anyone at greater risk of infection.

For most, the virus is mild, presenting similarly to a common cold or the flu.

Anyone who thinks they may have the disease should call ahead to a hospital or clinic before going in for a diagnosis. Doing so gives the staff time to take the proper precautions so the virus does not spread.

Those needing emergency medical services should continue to use 911.

