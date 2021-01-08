Doctors offer ways to manage milder cases of COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) -- While many people who contract COVID-19 fight it in hospitals, thousands who test positive end up having milder cases, and recover at home.

Dr. Jeff Pothof with UW Health say there are a few things you can do to take care of yourself and make the experience less miserable.

First, stay isolated from people you live with, and use a separate bathroom and bedroom when possible.

Additionally, stay hydrated with water, tea, or Pedialyte. For aches and pains, use Tylenol or ibuprofen.

If you end up suffering from the cough or even a sore throat, you can use over-the-counter medications like cough syrup. A bland diet will also help those who are suffering from an upset stomach.

Above all, UW Health says people need to rest, and monitor symptoms so that if they worsen, you're able to call your doctor.

While these tips can help if you're recovering from home, UW Health says you should consult your health care provider to figure out what the best course of treatment for you may be.