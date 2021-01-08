EU doubles COVID-19 vaccine order with Pfizer-BioNTech

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive arm says it has secured 300 million extra doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. The move could ease criticism that the European Commission hasn’t done enough to procure doses for the entire bloc. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Friday that the agreement will double the number of doses already ordered by the 27-nation bloc to up to 600 million. Von der Leyen says that combined with a contract with Moderna for its vaccine, the EU now has the capacity to vaccinate 380 million people, or more than 80% of the EU’s population.