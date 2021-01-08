Fog lifts, but cloudy skies remain

MADISON (WKOW) - No viability issues through the weekend, but it'll take until next work week to see some sunshine again.



SET UP

High pressure in our region keeps our weather pattern quiet and precipitation-free, but it won't be strong enough to clear the clouds.

TODAY

Cloudy skies with a high of 29°.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy with a low of 16°.



SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy with a high of 28°.



SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy with a high of 28°.

MONDAY

Partly sunny with a high of 32°.



TUESDAY

Partly sunny with a high of 29°.



WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny and milder with a high of 36°.



THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy with a light mix possible with a high of 34°.