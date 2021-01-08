Fog lifts, but cloudy skies remain
MADISON (WKOW) - No viability issues through the weekend, but it'll take until next work week to see some sunshine again.
SET UP
High pressure in our region keeps our weather pattern quiet and precipitation-free, but it won't be strong enough to clear the clouds.
TODAY
Cloudy skies with a high of 29°.
TONIGHT
Mostly cloudy with a low of 16°.
SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy with a high of 28°.
SUNDAY
Mostly cloudy with a high of 28°.
MONDAY
Partly sunny with a high of 32°.
TUESDAY
Partly sunny with a high of 29°.
WEDNESDAY
Partly sunny and milder with a high of 36°.
THURSDAY
Mostly cloudy with a light mix possible with a high of 34°.