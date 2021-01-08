Friends start GoFundMe for children of Sun Prairie murder victim

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Friends of a Sun Prairie murder victim have started a GoFundMe page for her five children.

Authorities reported Jessica L. Ewers was found dead Dec. 28 in the Town of Sun Prairie as part of an apparent murder-suicide.

The medical examiner's office confirmed Ewers was shot by James T. Budworth. And the Dane County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the couple lived together in the home at the time of the deaths.

Friends tell 27 News Ewers was working with Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DAIS) after experiencing another domestic violence incident involving Budworth a few months earlier. Budworth was charged in that incident. The medical examiner's office says he shot and killed himself.

A friend of Ewers' started at GoFundMe page Jan. 6 to provide financial aid to the five children Ewers has left behind; Sati, Isenya, Tony, Makaylah, and Vinny.

The organizers are seeking help from local business, organizations and the community to raise awareness of the often forgotten victims of domestic violence, the children.

After just two days of fundraising they have raised more than $9,000 of their $11,000 goal.