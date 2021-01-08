Giant sinkhole consumes cars in Naples hospital parking lot

ROME (AP) — A giant sinkhole has opened in the parking lot of a Naples, Italy hospital. Hospital operations weren’t affected but the sinkhole forced the temporary closure of a nearby residence for recovering COVID-19 patients because utilities were cut off. The sinkhole consumed three cars in the hospital’s otherwise empty visitors’ parking lot. Firefighters said it didn’t appear anyone was injured. The local hospital district said the 66-foot-deep, 21,527-square-foot sinkhole opened at dawn Friday. At the time, six people were recovering at the residence for COVID-19 patients. They have been relocated. The regional governor says the residence will reopen once electricity and water service are restored. Backup systems allowed care at the hospital to continue.