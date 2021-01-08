Gray Brewing Co. in Janesville receives unexpected support

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Jake and Sarah Gray are sixth-generation owners at Gray Brewing Co. in Janesville. Like many small business owners, they felt like their family business was being taken away from them with the ongoing pandemic.

"It was more of a panic than a pandemic," Jake Gray said.

"Our PPP loan, our 24 week period ended in October," Sarah Gray said. "We had a conversation, what do we do, our number one goal has been paying our employees. We both took pay decreases so we could save funds for our employees."

Three weeks ago, Sarah came across the Barstool Fund aimed at helping small businesses survive. Many well-known athletes, including Tom Brady and J.J Watt, donated to the fund. The Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy started it all.

Introducing The Barstool Fund



If you are a small business that needs help staying in business because of covid email us your story to barstoolfund@barstoolsports.com. We will try to help as many people as we can. pic.twitter.com/9BS8HeyHaq — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 17, 2020

In a video posted to Twitter Portnoy said, "If you are a small business, and you need help, and you've been around, and you are at your wits' end, and you are still paying your employees, send us."

Sarah Gray sent an email right away to the one he provided explaining the family's story. Gray said she never thought he would reach out.

On Tuesday, she received a Facetime call from an unknown number. When she answered, it was Dave Portnoy.

The call to Gray Brewing Company. #BarstoolFund pic.twitter.com/zv9XjdOlHs — The Barstool Fund (@BarstoolFund) January 5, 2021

Portnoy told her that he will help pay her employees on a monthly basis until the pandemic is over.

"I think I am still in shock," Sarah said. "I cannot believe that this even happened."

"I don't know how to react," Jake said. "It was definitely a miracle. That is part of our family history now."

Gray Brewing Co. has been in Janesville for 165 years, and it will continue one. Sarah and Jake say in 2021 they want to pay kindness forward.