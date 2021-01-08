‘Hero’s welcome’ expected Saturday for pilot who died in fighter jet crash

MADISON (WKOW) -- The remains of a Wisconsin Air National Guard pilot killed on a training exercise in Michigan's Upper Peninsula will be returned to Madison on Saturday.

Maj. Durwood “Hawk” Jones died last month when his F-16 crashed.

Jones' unit, the Madison-based 115th Fighter Wing said that they would give their fallen comrade a "hero's welcome in a press release sent Friday.

The remains are currently at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. Air Force policy dictates that all all military personnel who are killed in the line of duty are received through the Air Force Mortuary Affairs Office in Dover.

The welcome will take place at 11 a.m.