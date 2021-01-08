Madison schools to make announcement on learning model Friday

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) will announce its decision on a third-quarter learning plan Friday.

MMSD has been learning virtually throughout the school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In survey data shared with 27 News, more than 94 percent of surveyed Madison teachers don't want to go back in-person for the third quarter, which starts January 25.

According to Public Health Madison and Dane County, schools could start reopening safely in December. MMSD said it all of its schools meet all the criteria needed to do so.

Courtesy: MMSD Reopening Plan

