Member of famed Tuskegee Airmen dies from coronavirus

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Theodore Lumpkin Jr., one of the famed Tuskegee Airmen of World War II, has died from complications of the coronavirus just days before his 101st birthday. Los Angeles City College, which he attended before the war, announced Friday that Lumpkin died on Dec. 26. A Los Angeles native, he was drafted into the Black fighter pilot unit in 1942. The Los Angeles Times says Lumpkin was an intelligence officer because his eyesight wasn’t good enough to be a pilot. He later was a social worker and a real estate agent. In 2007, the Tuskegee Airmen were collectively awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.