Michigan man charged in threats to state Capitol, lawmaker

A mid-Michigan man accused of threatening a state lawmaker and falsely reporting a bomb in the state Capitol building has been charged with terrorism. Michigan’s attorney general’s office says 48-year-old Michael Varrone was arraigned Friday on two counts of false report or threat of terrorism and one count of making a false report or threat of bomb. Both charges are felonies. One stems from threats made in December to Rep. Cynthia Johnson, a Detroit Democrat. He’s also accused of phoning a threat to the Capitol building in Lansing on Thursday, saying it was going to explode. The threat was false.