Migrants in burnt Bosnia camp wait for new tents in blizzard

BIHAC, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A fresh spate of snowy and very cold winter weather has brought renewed hardship for hundreds of migrants who have been stuck for days in a burnt-out camp in northwest Bosnia waiting for heating and other facilities. The migrants at the Lipa camp on Friday were caught in a blizzard as authorities rushed to finish setting up some twenty military tents meant to accommodate the migrants. Bosnia’s military last week put up the tents but they were still not ready for use as weather worsened, leaving the migrants in make-shift tents and containers.