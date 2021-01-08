Over 200 active COVID-19 cases at prison near Oregon

Over 200 active COVID-19 cases at prison near OregonUpdated
OREGON (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin Prison near Oregon is seeing the largest outbreak of COVID-19 in the state, according to the Department of Corrections.
Oakhill Correctional Institute had 205 active cases as of Thursday.
The Department of Corrections (DOC) updates an online dashboard with COVID-19 statistics.
The next largest outbreak is 68 active cases at Racine Correction Institution.
Three-hundred-ninety-eight tests have returned positive at Oakhill since the DOC began tracking the statistic.
A total of 10,535 people associated with Wisconsin's prison system have tested positive for COVID-19 over the since mid-March. Twenty-five have died from the disease.
Oakhill is located on County Highway M, near U.S. Highway 14 in Dane County.