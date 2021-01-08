Over 200 active COVID-19 cases at prison near Oregon

OREGON (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin Prison near Oregon is seeing the largest outbreak of COVID-19 in the state, according to the Department of Corrections.

Oakhill Correctional Institute had 205 active cases as of Thursday.

The Department of Corrections (DOC) updates an online dashboard with COVID-19 statistics.

The next largest outbreak is 68 active cases at Racine Correction Institution.

Three-hundred-ninety-eight tests have returned positive at Oakhill since the DOC began tracking the statistic.

A total of 10,535 people associated with Wisconsin's prison system have tested positive for COVID-19 over the since mid-March. Twenty-five have died from the disease.

Oakhill is located on County Highway M, near U.S. Highway 14 in Dane County.