Packers inviting 6,000 season ticket holders for Divisional playoff game

GREEN BAY (WQOW) – The Green Bay Packers will invite approximately 6,000 season ticket holders to its Divisional Playoff game, the team announced Thursday.

Season ticket holders that opted in last summer for the chance to purchase tickets will receive on-sale information this week via email. Tickets will go on sale online through Ticketmaster on Tuesday after the date and time of the Divisional matchup is announced by the NFL. No tickets will be for sale through the Packers’ ticket office.

Seats will be arranged in socially distanced pods of two, four and six tickets throughout the stadium. Prices, set by the NFL for playoff games, will range from $127 to $177, based on location. A service fee from Ticketmaster will also be charged.

The team said all tickets will be mobile and not able to be resold or transferred. Season ticket holders that purchase the tickets are responsible for coordinating all attendees within their pod, since entry to the game will be via a mobile ticket scan on the purchaser’s mobile device. No exceptions will be made to this policy.

It is expected that season ticket holders attend the game with members of their household. Suites and club seats will not be accessible for the game, as both areas utilize indoor spaces.

Other guests in attendance will include invited frontline healthcare workers and first responders, as well as a league-mandated allotment for the visiting team.

Fans have not been allowed at home games all season. The team hosted a small number of Packers employees and their household family members for the final four regular season home games to test COVID-19 protocols.

The team said a limited amount of parking passes will be available for purchase by the season ticket holder making the ticket purchase. Access to the parking lot also will be via mobile ticket on the purchaser’s mobile phone. Parking passes are not able to be resold or transferred.