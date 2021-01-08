Packers open playoff game to season ticket holders

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are making about 6,000 tickets available to season-ticket holders for their divisional playoff game, which will mark the first time they will have paying spectators at home this season. Seats will be arranged in socially distanced pods of two, four and six tickets throughout Lambeau Field. They’ll be available to season-ticker holders who didn’t opt out of the opportunity to purchase tickets this season. The Packers hadn’t allowed any spectators for their first four regular-season home games. In late November, they made seating available to team employees and their immediate family members to test out Lambeau Field safety protocols. The last two home games also featured frontline workers who were invited to attend.