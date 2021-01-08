Pakistani PM asks Shiites to bury coal miners killed by IS

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s prime minister has appealed the country’s protesting minority Shiites not to link the burial of 11 coal miners from Hazara community who were killed by the Islamic State group last Sunday to his visit to the mourners. Imran Khan said Friday such a demand amounts to blackmailing. Hundreds of mourners despite harsh cold weather have been rallying in Quetta at coffins of the miners since Sunday. They want Khan to visit them to assure their protection. Under Islamic tradition, burials take place as quickly as possible after death. But Shiites for the straight sixth day continued their sit-in against the killing of miners in the Baluchistan province.