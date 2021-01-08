Pet of the Week: Meet Roxy!

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Roxy from the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is our Pet of the Week.

The 2-year-old mixed breed can be a little cautious at first, but workers say she seems to bond with new people quickly. Roxy is described as sweet and calm.

HSSW workers think she would do best in a home with older children and adults who can help her work on her confidence.

Roxy is patiently awaiting her forever home. If you want to meet her or any of the other animals at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin call (608) 752-5622 to schedule a meet and greet.