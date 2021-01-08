Photographers take advantage of reoccurring rime ice

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- After spending nearly a week in the fog, Wisconsin is welcoming clearer skies, but we're also saying goodbye to a rare wintry site.

Because of freezing fog, Wisconsinites woke up to rime frost nearly every day this week. The ice is formed by rapidly freezing water droplets.

The result is spikey, feathery ice that clings to everything.

Photographers like Marsha Mood took advantage of the reoccurring site.

"I woke up Monday morning, Tuesday morning and it was beautiful, Wednesday morning," Mood said. "This morning I was a little disappointed because the week of this rime ice is kind of gone."

Mood is a volunteer photographer at the Rotary Botanical Gardens in Janesville. She tells 27 News she shared her rime ice pictures on Facebook, where they gained a lot of popularity.

"People really appreciate seeing a beautiful picture on Facebook, and I enjoy sharing it," Mood said.

